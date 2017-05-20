JCJC advances to region 23 title; PRCC's season ends

USM signee Erick Hoard hit a grand slam to spark JCJC's 10-2 win over LSU-Eunice on Friday. Courtesy: WDAM

After losing to Pearl River Community College 5-4 in the opening game of the region 23 tournament, Jones County Junior College has won two straight games in convincing fashion to advance to the tournament championship on Saturday.

The No. 1 Bobcats (46-3) defeated LSU-Eunice 10-2 in seven innings on Friday. After the Bengals walked in two JCJC runs in the bottom of the second inning, Southern Miss signee Erick Hoard broke the Jones County lead wide open with a two-out grand slam to put the Bobcats up 6-0 through two innings.

Fred Franklin, another USM commit, hit a solo home run in the fourth inning en route to JCJC’s 10-2 win. The Bobcats play Hinds at 1 p.m. on Saturday for a spot in the NJCAA tournament.

PRCC faced elimination as well on Friday afternoon.

The Wildcats needed ten innings to defeat Northwest Community College 10-8 and stay alive in the region 23 tourney.

Tied with Northwest 8-8, PRCC’s Bryson Medious tripled to open the tenth inning. Peyton Lee followed up with triple of his own to score Medious with the go-ahead run.

The extra-inning win set up another elimination game with Hinds Community College later that Friday evening.

The Hinds Eagles’ four-run second inning sparked them to an 11-3 win, eliminating the Wildcats from region 23 play.

Pearl River finishes its season with a 29-20 record.

