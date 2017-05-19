Shelby museum opens expanded 'Dutch Flyers' exhibit

An expanded exhibit at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby honoring hundreds of Dutch pilots, who trained in Jackson to fight in World War II was dedicated Friday.More >>
Getting a higher education can be expensive, but through the power of 300 to 750 words, that financial burden is now lessened for some Mississippi students.More >>
"To find your local NRCS office, visit http://offices.sc.egov.usda.gov/locator/app?state=MS&agency=NRCS," the USDA said.More >>
