Shelby museum opens expanded 'Dutch Flyers' exhibit

An expanded exhibit at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby honoring hundreds of Dutch pilots, who trained in Jackson to fight in World War II was dedicated Friday.

Military and diplomatic representatives from the Netherlands joined museum staff and family members of the famed "Dutch Flyers" for a ribbon cutting.

The exhibit, which includes additional information and artifacts, is part of a renovated and redesigned World War II gallery that recently reopened.

The "Dutch Flyers" were pilots from the Dutch East Indies, who trained at the Royal Netherlands Military Flying School at the Jackson Army Air Base.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of that school, which closed in 1944.

Most of the Dutch pilots fought in the Pacific against the Japanese.

Several flyers also married Mississippi women, and many of their descendants still live in the state.

