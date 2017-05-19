Hattiesburg infrastructure improvements ongoing

The city of Hattiesburg has various infrastructure repairs going on currently and over the next few weeks.

The city's public works department as well as crews from Wilmut Gas Company, CJ Morgan Construction and McQween construction are working on multiple projects, some of which are on the city's busy roadways.

Paving projects, sidewalk projects and street patch projects are also going on.

City officials do not expect too many traffic incidents from these upgrades. But Public Works Director Larry Barnes said to expect traffic delays in and around the slated areas.

Whenever possible, the public should consider alternative routes for travel.

for a list of some of the work areas, you can go to our website.

Here is a list if the areas affected:

Raphael Drive is getting sidewalks and street paving.

South 12th Avenue new drainage and sewer lines.

Jervis Mims and Poplar Drive with a paving preservation project.

Miller street and Mable street paving.

Broad Street is still closed until it's new bridge is complete.

