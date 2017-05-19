Barrontown Utility lifts water notice - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Barrontown Utility lifts water notice

By Doug Morris, Producer
Connect

FORREST COUNTY (WDAM) –  Barrontown Utility officials are lifting the boil water notice for customers with homes from the intersection of Old Richton Road and Macedonia Road east to the Forrest and Perry County line. If you have questions, please call the utility at 601-544-3553. 

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly