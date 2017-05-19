March for Jesus planned in Laurel

LAUREL (WDAM) – The Laurel/Jones County March for Jesus takes place May 20th, starting at 10 a.m., at Daphne Park in downtown Laurel. For more details, call 601-580-8446.
Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.
"To find your local NRCS office, visit http://offices.sc.egov.usda.gov/locator/app?state=MS&agency=NRCS," the USDA said.More >>
"To find your local NRCS office, visit http://offices.sc.egov.usda.gov/locator/app?state=MS&agency=NRCS," the USDA said.More >>
On April 30, Mississippi residents experienced severe storm damage from tornadoes and strong winds.More >>
On April 30, Mississippi residents experienced severe storm damage from tornadoes and strong winds.More >>
Dr. Jeanne Gillespie, a professor of Spanish and American Indian Studies at The University of Southern Mississippi, has been selected as an NEH Summer Scholar from a national applicant pool to attend one of 24 seminars and institutes supported by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH).More >>
Dr. Jeanne Gillespie, a professor of Spanish and American Indian Studies at The University of Southern Mississippi, has been selected as an NEH Summer Scholar from a national applicant pool to attend one of 24 seminars and institutes supported by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH).More >>