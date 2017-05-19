March for Jesus planned in Laurel - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

March for Jesus planned in Laurel

By Doug Morris, Producer
LAUREL (WDAM) – The Laurel/Jones County March for Jesus takes place May 20th, starting at 10 a.m., at Daphne Park in downtown Laurel.  For more details, call 601-580-8446.

