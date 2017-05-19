Storm assistance available to some Pine Belt residents

On April 30, Mississippi residents experienced severe storm damage from tornadoes and strong winds.More >>
Dr. Jeanne Gillespie, a professor of Spanish and American Indian Studies at The University of Southern Mississippi, has been selected as an NEH Summer Scholar from a national applicant pool to attend one of 24 seminars and institutes supported by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH).More >>
As Central Hinds Academy was putting the finishing touches on a victory that would force a winner-take-all finale Thursday for the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools AAA state baseball championship, Wiley Cleland found Columbia Academy coach Heath Smith and made a promise.More >>
You can call them the "Clutch Crusaders" after this week. William Carey earned this on the strength of its late game heroics en route to a history-making moment Thursday.More >>
