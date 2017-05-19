Forecast: Rain is expected in the Pine Belt this weekend. - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Forecast: Rain is expected in the Pine Belt this weekend.

By Rex Thompson, Weathercaster
WDAM First Alert Weather Team

Good Friday morning, Pine Belt!

Expect partly cloudy skies today with a very slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm with highs in the upper 80s.

We may see some patchy fog overnight with lows around 70.

Saturday and Sunday looks to be on the wet side with showers and thunderstorms likely with highs in the lower to mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

