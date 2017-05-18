William Carey World Series bound

You can call them the "Clutch Crusaders" after this week. William Carey earned this on the strength of its late game heroics en route to a history-making moment Thursday.

A Wes Brown walk-off single gave the Crusaders a 10-9 victory over Southeastern, capturing a NAIA World Series berth for the first time since 1978.

The winning run, scored by Adrian Brown, ignited a dugout-clearing celebration. This was the latest chapter in what has been an emotional story for the William Carey community.

"I'm happy for all the seniors," Brown said. "I'm happy for everybody that was effected by the tornado. I'm just happy. This is just unbelievable."

Of the Crusaders' four wins this week in the opening round, three were walk-offs. The World Series will be played May 26-June 2 in Lewiston, Idaho.

"Just feel so humble to be able to do this," Crusaders coach Bobby Halford said. "Especially after what happened with the tornado and everybody in town stayed supportive."

