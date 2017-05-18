USM opens series with win - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

USM opens series with win

By Jonathan Marshall, Sports Reporter
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Southern Miss baseball already has the Conference USA regular season title locked up. The focus now is mentally preparing for the conference tournament next week.

The Golden Eagles handled business Thursday in their series opener at Texas-San Antonio, getting a 9-3 victory.

Tracey Hadley paced the squad with three RBI. Matt Wallner, Daniel Keating and Storme Cooper had one apiece.

Colt Smith got the start on the mound, allowing three runs on seven hits along with a walk. He struck out three. Nick Sandlin pitched two innings in relief. He allowed one hit and struck out three to collect his sixth save on the year.

The teams will close out the series Friday with two games, starting at 1 p.m.

The win improved USM to 42-12 overall and 23-5 in league play.

