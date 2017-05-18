Laurel Fire Dept. apologizes to county Fire Dept. for not helping with weekend fire

Members of the Laurel Fire Department apologized to the Jones County Department for not helping them fight a blaze on Mother’s Day.

Fire officials in Jones County and the city of Laurel met for a show of solidarity Thursday night.

Members of the city Fire Department said the decision to not help the county was made by management.

Gordon Pitts with the Jones County Fire Council said they accept the apology, although it was not necessary.

Pitts said he does not know if their assistance would have helped save the structure during the fire.

“I can’t answer that because I wasn’t on scene when the fire was there. No I know the fire gout out of control very quickly, very rapidly on the guys, so I can’t make the comment on whether or not if would’ve made the difference,” Pitts said.

