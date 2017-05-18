Jones officers participate in Special Olympics Torch Run for third year

Torch runners, Special Olympians and sponsors pose for a photo before the Law Enforcement Torch Run in Laurel Thursday. Photo credit WDAM.

Jones County law enforcement officers Thursday afternoon became "Guardians of the Flame" for a short time, as they carried a torch in support of the Special Olympics.

Officers from the Laurel and Ellisville Police departments and the Jones County Sheriff's Department took part in an annual Law Enforcement Torch Run, which took place along Highway 15 North in Laurel.

Several Special Olympians joined them as they made their way from Kim's No Bull Nissan/Chevrolet to Kim's No Bull Toyota.

Kim's No Bull is sponsoring this year's event.

"A number of agencies are here, great cooperation as we always have here in Jones County and so we're glad to see this great turnout and we're here for a very special occasion," said Alex Hodge, sheriff of Jones County.

This was the third year Jones County officers have participated in the torch run.

