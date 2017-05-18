First independent living neighborhood opens in Columbia - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

First independent living neighborhood opens in Columbia

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) -

Columbia city officials, local economic developers and owners of a new independent living neighborhood in Columbia gathered Thursday for its official grand opening.

Orchard Park features 12 two-bedroom cottages, with a single bathroom and one-car garage.

Monthly rates include all utilities and taxes, as well as lawn maintenance and weekly housekeeping.

The development is the first of its kind in Columbia.  

