Officials: Man charged after bringing ecstasy into jail

Jones County Officials said a man arrested in Laurel had ecstasy in his pocket when he was booked into jail.

Seneca Mealus Williams is charged with providing false information to law enforcement by the Laurel Police Department. Williams is also charged with bringing a controlled substance (contraband) into a facility by the Jones County Sheriff's Office.

Lt. Robert Little, Narcotics Supervisor with the Jones County Sheriff's Office, said LPD officers transported Williams to be booked at the Jones County jail around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Corrections officers conducted a search and found the five pills, believed to be ecstasy, in Williams' pocket as he was being changed into a jumpsuit.

Lt. Little said Williams is currently on parole with the Mississippi Department of Corrections for prior felony convictions.

WDAM 7 reached out to the Laurel Police Department for details surrounding Williams' arrest, Captain Tommy Cox said a report should be available Friday.

