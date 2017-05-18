Merit Health Wesley commemorating May as Better Sleep Month

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – Officials with Merit Health Wesley say the hospital's Sleep Center offers treatment for insomnia, narcolepsy, sleep apnea, Restless Legs syndrome, and also performs overnight sleep studies for patients. For more on May 18th's interview with Paxton Lowery, the hospital's Sleep Center director, call 601-271-2204.
Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.
The first two times that archrivals Jones County Junior College and Pearl River Community College had met on the baseball diamond this spring, the defending national champion Bobcats had swept the Wildcats by a combined 21-3.More >>
The first two times that archrivals Jones County Junior College and Pearl River Community College had met on the baseball diamond this spring, the defending national champion Bobcats had swept the Wildcats by a combined 21-3.More >>
Recalling the adviser shortage she faced as a high school student in Independence, Mo., Abagail Williams takes immense pride in serving as a mentor to younger students while pursuing her doctoral degree at The University of Southern Mississippi.More >>
Recalling the adviser shortage she faced as a high school student in Independence, Mo., Abagail Williams takes immense pride in serving as a mentor to younger students while pursuing her doctoral degree at The University of Southern Mississippi.More >>
William Carey needed two wins Wednesday just to get a chance to earn a NAIA World Series berth. The Crusaders came through in the clutch, taking down Texas Wesleyan University (6-5) and Southeastern University (6-4). .More >>
William Carey needed two wins Wednesday just to get a chance to earn a NAIA World Series berth. The Crusaders came through in the clutch, taking down Texas Wesleyan University (6-5) and Southeastern University (6-4). .More >>