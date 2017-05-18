First independent living neighborhood opens in Columbia

Columbia city officials, local economic developers and owners of a new independent living neighborhood in Columbia gathered Thursday for its official grand opening.

Orchard Park features twelve, two-bedroom cottages, with a single bathroom and one-car garage.

Monthly rates include all utilities and taxes, as well as lawn maintenance and weekly housekeeping.

"This is just for those looking to downsize and who want to move in to something a little bit smaller and maintenance free," said Michael Bradshaw, co-owner of Orchard Park.

The development is the first of its kind in Columbia.

"It is wonderful to have this and for a retirement community, this won't be the last, there'll be more like this," said Robert Bourne, mayor of Columbia.

Bradshaw said new cottages can be built on adjacent property if needed.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.