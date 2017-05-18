Forecast: Keep an umbrella handy today. - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Forecast: Keep an umbrella handy today.

By Rex Thompson, Weathercaster
WDAM First Alert Weather Team

Good Thursday morning, Pine Belt!

Expect a mostly cloudy day with a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 80s.

Patchy fog is possible late tonight with lows around 70.

Partly cloudy and rather warm on Friday with highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

Showers and  thunderstorms are expected for the weekend with the best coverage expected on Sunday.

