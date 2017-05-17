Crusaders one win away from World Series

William Carey needed two wins Wednesday just to get a chance to earn a NAIA World Series berth.

The Crusaders came through in the clutch, taking down Texas Wesleyan University (6-5) and Southeastern University (6-4).

A two-run walk-off home run from James Land propelled the Crusaders to their victory over Wesleyan.

The Crusaders needed late game heroics against Southeastern as well, scoring two runs each in the ninth and tenth innings to force a winner takes all Game 2 at 11. a.m. Thursday at Milton Wheeler Field.

