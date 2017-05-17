Caretaker accused of killing patient changes plea

A former caretaker accused of stealing a patient’s identity pleaded guilty in Jones County Justice Court Wednesday.

Judy Dearman of Laurel pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.

She was sentenced to 20 years in jail.

Authorities said Dearman stole the identity of Gloria Dry and changed her will to make herself the beneficiary.

Officials said the victim died from a drug overdose.

District Attorney Tony Buckley said justice was served.

"We’re all satisfied, the family is satisfied, the investigator is satisfied, we’re really satisfied, because it was a complicated case. Justice is served. She nearly got away with it except for the hard work of everyone involved,” Buckley said.

