Hattiesburg Arts Council presents fine art exhibit of Brian Goe and Spence Townsend

This is a news release from the Hattiesburg Arts Council.

Hattiesburg Arts Council invites you to experience the artwork of two dynamic USM Fine Art Alumnus, Brian Goe and Spence Townsend.

The opening reception is Saturday, June 3rd, 2017 from 4-6pm, live entertainment will be provided by the band "Kookaburra!?" starting at 5:00pm.

Come meet the artists, have a little food, and enjoy drinks provided by SoPro before your night out in downtown Hattiesburg.

This event will take place at the Hattiesburg Cultural Center, 723 North Main Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39401. It is also free and open to the public.

For more information, go to our website HattiesburgArtsCouncil.org and be sure to follow us on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.