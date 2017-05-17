Perry Co. man charged with 5 auto burglaries

A Perry County man is behind bars and charged with multiple auto burglaries at a Runnelstown business.



David Allen McInnis,49, was arrested Wednesday by Perry County authorities and charged with five counts of auto burglary.



According to Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles, multiple vehicles were reported broken into at a mechanic shop in the Runnelstown area on Monday.



After further investigation, deputies arrested McInnis and charged him in connection to the crimes.



This case is still under investigation, according to Nobles.



McInnis is currently booked in the Perry County Jail.

