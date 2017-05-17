Man wanted in Harrison Co. for child molestation arrested in Columbia

Joshua Reeder, 29, wanted for 2 counts of child molestation out of Harrison County arrested by Marshals in Columbia at Friendship Park./Photo credit: MCSD

A man wanted out of Harrison County for two counts of child molestation was arrested Wednesday morning in Marion County.

Joshua Reeder, 29, was arrested at Friendship Park in Columbia by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Reeder was picked up on a pair of felony warrants signed in July 2016 out of Harrison County.

He is currently being housed in the Marion County Jail.

