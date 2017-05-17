Man wanted in Harrison Co. for child molestation arrested in Col - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Man wanted in Harrison Co. for child molestation arrested in Columbia

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
Joshua Reeder/Photo credit: MCSD Joshua Reeder/Photo credit: MCSD
MARION COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A man wanted out of Harrison County for two counts of child molestation was arrested Wednesday morning in Marion County.

Joshua Reeder, 29, was arrested at Friendship Park in Columbia by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Reeder was picked up on a pair of felony warrants signed in July 2016 out of Harrison County.

He is currently being housed in the Marion County Jail. 

