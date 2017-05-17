Crash stalls traffic on Hwy 98 in Columbia, all lanes blocked - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) -

Motorists can expect delays on Hwy 98 in Columbia after an accident on Wednesday. 

The crash happened on Hwy 98 between East Lakeview Drive and MS 198. 

All lanes are blocked at this time, and delays are expected to last throughout the afternoon. 

