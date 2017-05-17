Crash cleared on Hwy 98 in Columbia - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Crash cleared on Hwy 98 in Columbia

MDOT logo MDOT logo
COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) -

A crash that stalled traffic on Wednesday on Hwy 98 in Columbia has been cleared, according to MDOT Traffic. 

The crash happened on Hwy 98 between East Lakeview Drive and MS 198. 

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly