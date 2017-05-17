Crash cleared on Hwy 98 in Columbia

The Hattiesburg Public Works Department is implementing a new way to repair streets to keep them in better condition longer and save money.More >>
A crash that stalled traffic on Wednesday on Hwy 98 in Columbia has been cleared, according to MDOT Traffic.More >>
Commissioner Mike Chaney announced Wednesday that the Mississippi Insurance Department, in partnership with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), now offers a free service that helps Mississippi consumers in their search to locate a deceased love one’s unclaimed life insurance benefits.More >>
A man wanted out of Harrison County for two counts of child molestation was arrested Wednesday morning in Marion County.More >>
A Pine Belt sailor who survived Pearl Harbor and witnessed the attack first hand passed away Saturday.More >>
