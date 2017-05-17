JCSD torch run to benefit Special Olympics

This is a news release from the Jones County Sheriff's Department.

For the third year in a row, law enforcement from various agencies in Jones County are suiting up and making a run for it.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) is a campaign to benefit the Special Olympics.

The campaign began in 1981 and has spread to include Sheriff’s Deputies, Police Officers, Correction Officers, support staff, law enforcement volunteers and other law enforcement professionals throughout the world. Those that participate in the LETR help spread the word about the benefits of Special Olympics and how the program helps define the brave participants of these programs as athletes, and not define them by their challenges.

This year, Jones County is proudly represented by law enforcement from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Laurel Police Department and Ellisville Police Department. Kim’s No Bull is sponsoring this year’s event for Jones County.

The LETR will take place on Thursday, May 18, 2017, beginning at Kim’s No Bull Nissan/Chevrolet, on Highway 15 North, at 3:30pm. The run will head south on Highway 15, ending at Kim’s No Bull Toyota. The group of law enforcement officers and athletes competing in the State Games, will meet at 3:00pm at Kim’s Nissan for a photo opportunity prior to the run. While carrying the flame, law enforcement and athletes are referred to as “Guardians of the Flame”.

We thank you in advance for your coverage of this event and in helping give special recognition to not only the law enforcement that is involved, but most importantly, the athletes that make the run worthwhile.

