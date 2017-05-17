Families celebrate little graduates at USM's Children Center

A man wanted out of Harrison County for two counts of child molestation was arrested Wednesday morning in Marion County.More >>
A Pine Belt sailor who survived Pearl Harbor and witnessed the attack first hand passed away Saturday.More >>
Motorists can expect delays on Hwy 98 in Columbia after an accident on Wednesday.More >>
For the third year in a row, law enforcement from various agencies in Jones County are suiting up and making a run for it.More >>
USM's Children Center celebrated the end of the school year with a zoo-themed celebration Wednesday morning.More >>
