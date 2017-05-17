Life Insurance policy locator now offered by Mississippi Insurance Department

Commissioner Mike Chaney announced Wednesday that the Mississippi Insurance Department, in partnership with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), now offers a free service that helps Mississippi consumers in their search to locate a deceased love one’s unclaimed life insurance benefits.

“The life insurance policy locator will streamline and simplify the process for Mississippians who don’t know where to begin when searching for a lost life insurance policy,” said Chaney.

The NAIC’s Life Insurance Policy Locator provides nationwide access for assistance with finding life insurance policies and annuities. An estimated $1 billion in benefits from life insurance policies are unclaimed, according to Consumer Reports. A link to the service can be found on the Mississippi Insurance Department Consumer Service page of the department’s website www.mid.ms.gov.

With the new service, requests are encrypted and secured to maintain confidentiality. Participating insurers will compare submitted requests with available policyholder information. Companies will then contact beneficiaries or their authorized representatives.

Before utilizing this service, Chaney recommends that consumers conduct a diligent search of the deceased person's records. This search should include looking through the decedent's personal files, contacting any previous employers and reviewing bank accounts. Consumers needing assistance can contact the MID Consumer Services Division at 1-800-562-2957 or online at www.mid.ms.gov.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.