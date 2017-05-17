Vietnam Traveling Wall stops at Shelby museum on way to Jackson's Trail of Honor

A mobile tribute to fallen soldiers in the Vietnam War made a stop over in Hattiesburg Wednesday on its way to an annual event in Jackson that salutes America's armed forces.



The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall was escorted to the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby by dozens of motorcyclists from various veteran organizations and clubs.



The traveling wall was on its way to the 15th annual "Trail of Honor," which will be held this weekend at Harley-Davidson of Jackson.



That event honors America's veterans with living history displays and exhibits of military weapons and vehicles.



"Trail of Honor" organizers, representatives with the traveling wall and many of the motorcycle escorts took brief tours of the museum before heading to Jackson.



The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum will also participate in the "Trail of Honor."



Organizers expect about 20,000 people to visit the event this year.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.