Vietnam Traveling Wall stops at Shelby museum on way to Jackson's Trail of Honor

USM's Children Center celebrated the end of the school year with a zoo-themed celebration Wednesday morning.More >>
What time is it? GAMETIME!
Don't miss The best high school baseball teams in the state as they battle it out on the field for the state title.More >>
Commissioner Mike Chaney announced Wednesday that the Mississippi Insurance Department, in partnership with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), now offers a free service that helps Mississippi consumers in their search to locate a deceased love one’s unclaimed life insurance benefits.More >>
A mobile tribute to fallen soldiers in the Vietnam War made a stop over in Hattiesburg Wednesday on its way to an annual event in Jackson that salutes America's armed forces. The Vietnam Traveling MemorialMore >>
The Laurel Police Department is searching for two suspects in a vandalism case.More >>
