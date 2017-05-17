Petal Chamber, SBA host Boots to Business Reboot for military ve - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Petal Chamber, SBA host Boots to Business Reboot for military veterans

By Doug Morris, Producer
PETAL (WDAM) – The Petal Chamber of Commerce and the U.S. Small Business Administration will host a workshop for military veterans interested in starting their own businesses.  The Boots to Business Reboot takes place June 3 from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the City of Petal Center for Seniors and Veterans, located at 425 East Central Avenue.  

The course is free.  Pre-registration is required.   For more details or to pre-register, call 601-583-3306.

