LPD searching for vandalism suspects

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

The Laurel Police Department is searching for two suspects in a vandalism case. 

According to LPD, the unknown suspects used spray paint to deface walls and vehicles in Downtown Laurel. 

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism can call Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP. 

