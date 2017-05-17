Jones County woman pleads guilty to child abuse

A Jones County woman pleaded guilty to child abuse in court Wednesday.

Elizabeth Gracia, 27, changed her plea to guilty for felonious child abuse charges.

Judge Dal Williamson accepted her plea, and sentenced her to a three-year drug court program.

Williamson also said that if she were to be charged again he would sentence her from five years to life in prison.

Gracia was charged in September 2016 after her newborn tested positive for meth, according to the Jones County sheriff.

