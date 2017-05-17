Barrontown Utility issues boil water notice

A Republican has won Columbia's Ward 2 Alderman race after a runoff between two Republican candidates on Tuesday. Republican Jason Stringer defeated Robert "Booger" Sandifer with 54 percent of the vote, totaling 178 votes to Sandifer's 151 votes. With no Democratic candidate running for Ward 2, Stringer will become the Ward 2 Alderman and will be unopposed in the general election. \ Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.