WDAM 7 Bounce to carry high school baseball championships

What time is it? GAMETIME!

Don't miss The best high school baseball teams in the state as they battle it out on the field for the state title.

WDAM 7 Bounce will carry the championships over the air and on channel 7.3 or on Comcast on channel 216 Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday if applicable.

Make sure you watch and root for Oak Grove, Pearl River Central and Seminary!

Below is the schedule:

1:00 PM Class 1A Game 1 Nanih Waiya vs. Smithville

4:00 PM Class 3A Game 1 Seminary vs. Mooreville

7:00 PM Class 5A Game 1 Pearl River Central vs. Oxford

Wednesday, May 17

10:00 AM Make-up game (if necessary)

1:00 PM Class 2A Game 1 Loyd Star vs. East Union

4:00 PM Class 4A Game 1 West Lauderdale vs. Corinth

7:00 PM Class 6A Game 1 Gulfport or Oak Grove vs. Tupelo

Thursday, May 18

10:00 AM Make-up game (if necessary)

1:00 PM Class 4A Game 2 West Lauderdale vs. Corinth

4:00 PM Class 6A Game 2 Gulfport or Oak Grove vs. Tupelo

7:00 PM Class 3A Game 2 Seminary vs. Mooreville

Friday, May 19

10:00 AM Game (if necessary)

1:00 PM Class 5A Game 2 Pearl River Central vs. Oxford

4:00 PM Class 1A Game 2 Nanih Waiya vs. Smithville

7:00 PM Class 2A Game 2 Loyd Star vs. East Union

Saturday, May 20

10:00 AM Game (if necessary)

1:00 PM Game (if necessary)

4:00 PM Game (if necessary)

7:00 PM Game (if necessary)

Make sure to download the WDAM 7 Gametime app to get the latest news on The Pine Belt teams playing in the championship.

About The WDAM 7 Gametime App:

The WDAM 7 Gametime app is bringing you the latest on Pine Belt sports.

The app features up to the minute scores for games, video highlights from local games, in-depth interviews with coaches, and updated schedules for your convenience.

Interact with us by sending us your pictures from local games or by joining us in conversation on social media.

You can also get the latest on Southern Miss football, Mississippi sports, SEC, NFL, and Saints coverage.

Download now, it is Gametime in South Mississippi!

Apple users can download The WDAM 7 Gametime app here.

Android users can download The WDAM 7 Gametime app here.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.