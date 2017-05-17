Forecast: Rain may soon return to the Pine Belt. - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Forecast: Rain may soon return to the Pine Belt.

By Rex Thompson, Weathercaster
Connect
WDAM First Alert Weather Team WDAM First Alert Weather Team

Good Wednesday morning, Pine Belt!

Expect a partly cloudy and warm day with highs in the upper 80s.

Increasing clouds tonight with a slight chance for a shower late with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

On Thursday we have a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 80s.

Better chances for showers and thunderstorms return for the weekend.

Powered by Frankly