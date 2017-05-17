Volunteers Needed for Special Olympics to be held at USM Gulf Park June 10

The following is a news release from The University of Southern Mississippi

The Institute for Disability Studies (IDS) at The University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Park Campus requests the help of volunteers to assist with the third annual Mississippi Coast Region Special Olympics Summer Games to be held Saturday, June 10, at the University’s Gulf Park campus in Long Beach.

More than 100 athletes will participate in the event, which is a precursor to the Special Olympics of Mississippi’s fall games in October at Camp Shelby. Olympic Games will include softball, soccer, horseshoes and croquet. The event will be held near the Technology Learning Center on the Gulf Park campus. To view a map of the campus, visit bit.ly/1HH3ywx.

Volunteers are asked to assist as either a game volunteer (setup and logistics) or an athlete friend (athlete supporter). All individuals must be at least 16 years of age. The deadline to sign up is Monday, June 5.

For more information about volunteer details, or to sign up, contact Devin Bellman, management and volunteer services specialist, at 228.214.3400.

