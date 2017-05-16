USM's Wallner going national

Southern Miss freshman outfielder Matt Wallner is putting together a historical season. He's starting to get some national love for it.

Wallner accepted an invitation Tuesday to participate in the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp this summer. He will compete for a spot on the final 24-man roster, that will be announced on July 1.

The Collegiate National Team camp will practice at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina. The squad will play games against Coastal Plains League teams from June 20-25. There will also be an international series against Chinese Taipei and Cuba from June 27-July 7 in Cary, Charlotte and Durham, North Carolina.

Wallner has a .330 average and is leading the Golden Eagles with 15 home runs (a program freshman record) along with 49 RBI.

He will be the second USM player to play for USA baseball, joining Tony Phillips who played in the 1991 Pan American Games in Havana, Cuba.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.