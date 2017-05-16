Page wins runoff for Ward 7 councilman in Laurel

A democratic candidate has been chosen for the city of Laurel’s Ward 7 councilman position during the run-off election Tuesday night.

Anthony Page topped David Wash with 65 percent of the vote, totaling to 233 votes. Wash received 35 percent of the vote with 125 votes.

Page will go on to face independent Marion Allen in the general election June 6.

