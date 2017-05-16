Page wins runoff for Ward 7 councilman in Laurel

An American Legion post in Columbia Tuesday honored the World War One solider for whom the post is named.More >>
Southern Miss freshman outfielder Matt Wallner is putting together a historical season. He's starting to get some national love for it. Wallner accepted an invitation Tuesday to participate in the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp this summer.More >>
A democratic candidate has been chosen for the city of Laurel’s Ward 7 councilman position during the run-off election Tuesday night.More >>
The Jones County Junior College men's basketball program was already set for a huge shift with the loss of a talented seven-man sophomore class.More >>
