Bolden gets help with Edwards signing

The Jones County Junior College men's basketball program was already set for a huge shift with the loss of a talented seven-man sophomore class.

The recent departure of Rahim Lockhart, who left to take an assistant position at Ole Miss, signaled a total change in identity. Newly hired coach Randy Bolden knows there is work to be done on the recruiting trail and said just as much in his introduction to the media.

Bolden, who spent this past season as an assistant at Hinds Community College, got a huge lift recently with the signing of Oak Grove guard Winceton Edwards.

"This is a very big day," Edwards said of signing. "I gotta give praise to God because without him none of this would be happening."

Listed at 5-foot-10, Edwards could carry on the tradition of slept on locals who did damage at the JUCO level. Much like Laurel native Rickey Holden and Purvis' David Davis, Edwards is a dynamic scorer. What he lacks in ideal size he more than makes up with quickness and ability to create offense.

Edwards said he had 15 offers.

"I feel like they can get me to the next level academically and athletically," he said. "They can get me to the level that I want to be on and what's my dream to be."

