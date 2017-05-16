Columbia American Legion to honor post namesake - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Columbia American Legion to honor post namesake

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Connect
Horatio Rankin died at the age of 26 on October 11, 1918. Photo from American Legion Post 90. Horatio Rankin died at the age of 26 on October 11, 1918. Photo from American Legion Post 90.
COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) -

An American Legion post in Columbia Tuesday will honor the World War One solider for whom its post is named.   

A program honoring Horatio W. Rankin will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Marion County BusinessPlex on Highway 44 North.

American Legion Post 90 is sponsoring the event.

Rankin was a Marion County native and private in the 38th Division who was killed in combat in France, just one month before the war ended.        

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

