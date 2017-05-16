Lee County Sheriff's Dept. Searching for missing 12-year-old - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Lee County Sheriff's Dept. Searching for missing 12-year-old

Gavin Bailey Gavin Bailey
LEE COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

The Lee County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy. 

Gavin Bailey was last seen leaving class at Nettleton School around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the department.

Bailey has blonde hair and blue eyes and is believed to be wearing a green shirt and dark pants. 

If you see him or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call 662-680-5766. 

