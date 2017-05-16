Lee County Sheriff's Dept. looking for missing 12-year-old boy

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Gavin Bailey was last seen leaving class at Nettleton School around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

He has blonde hair and blue eyes and is between 5’8” to 5’10” tall.

If you know of his whereabouts, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Department at 662-680-5766 or call 911.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.