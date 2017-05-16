Lee County Sheriff's Dept. looking for missing 12-year-old boy

The former Forrest County Jail in downtown Hattiesburg will soon have another new tenant conducting business.More >>
A Hub City woman convicted for her involvement in the murders of Hattiesburg Police officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate was denied a motion for a new trial on Tuesday. Calloway, 24, was convicted of attempted accessory after the fact of capital murder and hindering prosecution on May 3, 2017 for her roles in the 2015 shooting deaths of the two officers.More >>
The National League of Cities has selected Hattiesburg Mayor, Johnny DuPree, to travel to Washington, D.C. on Thursday, May 18 to testify before Congress on the challenges local governments face in meeting Clean Water Act (CWA) requirements, as well as balancing environmental protection with economic feasibility.More >>
The missing teen from Marion County was found safe on Tuesday.More >>
The Lee County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing 12-year-old boy.More >>
