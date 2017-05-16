Former associate pastor sentenced in sexual battery case

A former Jones county associate pastor pleaded guilty in court Tuesday after being arrested and charged in 2016.

Ramon Porter, 38, was originally charged with two counts of sexual battery and two counts of child molestation.

Porter was sentenced to 17 years in prison to be served day-for-day.

Porter will have to register in the sex offender registry after he’s released.

He was arrested in September 2016 after the juvenile stated to her mother that Porter had inappropriate relations with her.

Porter addressed the court before he was sentenced.

