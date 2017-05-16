FestivalSouth organizers prepare for eight summer of events, performances

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – FestivalSouth preparations are nearly complete. The festival includes several free and ticketed events taking place throughout the Hattiesburg area from June 1 until June 17. Visit www.festivalsouth.org for more details.
The Lee County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old. Gavin Bailey was last seen leaving class at Nettleton School around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the department. Bailey has blonde hair and blue eyes and is believed to be wearing a green shirt and dark pants.More >>
Former Jones county associate pastor Ramon Porter pleaded guilty in court Tuesday after being arrested and charged in 2016.More >>
Moselle Water Association officials issue a boil water notice for customers who live on Courtney Creek Road and Lynn Ray Road Extension. If you have questions, please call the utility at 601-498-5592.More >>
A Hub City woman convicted for her involvement in the murders of Hattiesburg Police officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate was back in court Tuesday asking for a new trial. Calloway, 24, was convicted of attempted accessory after the fact of capital murder and hindering prosecution on May 3, 2017 for her roles in the 2015 shooting deaths of the two officers.More >>
