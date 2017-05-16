FestivalSouth organizers prepare for eight summer of events, performances

FestivalSouth organizers prepare for eight summer of events, per - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

By Doug Morris, Producer
HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – FestivalSouth preparations are nearly complete.  The festival includes several free and ticketed events taking place throughout the Hattiesburg area from June 1 until June 17. Visit www.festivalsouth.org for more details.

