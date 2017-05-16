Moselle Water Association boil water notice - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Moselle Water Association boil water notice

By Doug Morris, Producer
Connect

MOSELLE (WDAM) –  Moselle Water Association officials issued a boil water notice for customers who live on Courtney Creek Road and Lynn Ray Road Extension.  If you have questions, please call the utility at 601-498-5592. 

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly