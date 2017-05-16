Forecast: Hot weather to continue.

Good Tuesday morning, Pine Belt!

Another mainly sunny and hot day is on tap for the area with highs around 90.

Patchy fog is possible late tonight with lows in the mid 60s.

Mostly sunny and warm weather is forecast again for Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s.

Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast on Thursday with highs in 80s and lows in the 60s.

The weekend may turn out to be rather wet with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.