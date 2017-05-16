JCJC to host region 23 baseball tournament

The Region 23 Baseball Tournament is set to begin on Wednesday at Jones County Junior College.

The No. 1 Bobcats earned the opportunity to host the double-elimination tournament after finishing the regular season 44-2 with the MACJC title.

JCJC welcomes two-seed Northwest (31-17), three-seed LSU-Eunice (45-9), four-seed Hinds (30-16), five-seed East Central (33-15) and six-seed Pearl River Community College (27-18).

The tournament runs from Wednesday through Saturday or Sunday and the champion advances to the NJCAA Division II World Series in Enid, Oklahoma beginning May 27.

Jones County meets PRCC in game one on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

"We've had a great regular season and won enough ball games to qualify for this and done well," said second-year JCJC head coach Chris Kirtland. "But none of those baseball games that we won throughout the regular season are going to win us the regional championship. Now it's tournament time and anything can happen. So, we're just ready to go out here and fight as hard as we can."

