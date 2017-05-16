JCJC to host region 23 baseball tournament

Four Pine Belt area baseball teams will compete for a state championship beginning on Tuesday.More >>
The Region 23 Baseball Tournament is set to begin on Wednesday at Jones County Junior College. The No. 1 Bobcats earned the opportunity to host the double-elimination tournament after finishing the regular season 44-2 with the MACJC title.
