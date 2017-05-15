Four-run ninth lifts William Carey in NAIA regional

Forrest County Supervisors voted on Monday to enter a new contract to provide medical care to inmates in the county jail.More >>
A four-run rally in the ninth inning lifted William Carey past Texas Wesleyan 4-3 in the opening round of the NAIA Baseball National Tournament on Monday afternoon.More >>
Coast Community Church of Biloxi, Mississippi is a non-denominational ministry which will be bringing a 40+ member Mission Team to Laurel.More >>
May 15 is Peace Officers Memorial Day, and it was set to honor officers killed in the line of duty by President John F. Kennedy in 1962.More >>
