Four-run ninth lifts William Carey in NAIA regional

A four-run rally in the ninth inning lifted William Carey past Texas Wesleyan 4-3 in the opening round of the NAIA Baseball National Tournament on Monday afternoon.

Crusader senior Cody Christian's two-out, two-RBI double in the top of the ninth put William Carey ahead for the first time in the game. Prior to Christian's double, senior Tyler Odom knocked in two Crusaders with a single into left, cutting the Rams' lead to 3-2.

Through six innings, neither team had recorded a hit. William Carey junior Tyler James' line-drive single in the seventh marked the first hit of the game. Carey junior Cole Edgens (9-1) allowed three hits, two earned runs and struck out nine in eight innings pitched.

The contest was scoreless through seven innings before Texas Wesleyan's Blake Seaton launched a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Rams added one more run to take a 3-0 lead headed to William Carey's last at-bat in the top of the ninth.

After rallying for four runs to take a 4-3 lead, William Carey senior Lane Fazende closed the game out on the mound.

The Crusaders play Southeastern University (Fla.) in game two on Tuesday at 12 p.m.

