Coast Community Church helping homeowners in Laurel

The following is a press release from Coast Community Church:

Coast Community Church of Biloxi, Mississippi is a non-denominational ministry which will be bringing a 40+ member Mission Team to Laurel and the immediate surrounding areas from June 19-23. We desire to work for the handicapped, the impoverished, the elderly, those in dire financial situations, and single parents. We are able to accomplish a variety of projects. We provide the tools and the labor absolutely FREE! All we ask is that those, for whom we work, provide all necessary supplies, paints and / or materials to complete the particular projects.

We ask the community to please remember that we are a volunteer group and are not professionals. We cannot be held liable or responsible for work accomplished, and there are no guarantees given. We simply desire to minister to people in need, to the best of our abilities.

Our Teams can accomplish a variety of tasks, such as: 1) Interior or Exterior House Painting 2) Repair of Screening of Screened Porches and Screened Doors 3) Minor Repair of Paneling or Sheetrock 4) Yard Work, Hedge Trimming, Raking, Grass Cutting, etc. 5) Removal of Small -Sized Trees 6) Interior House Cleaning such as vacuuming, dusting, bathroom cleaning, sweeping, mopping, etc. 7) Minor Repair of Wooden Wheelchair Ramps 8) Floor Painting of Decks, Carport Surfaces, and Sidewalk Surfaces 9) Various other Minor “Odd Jobs” as are possible for us to complete.

Home Inspections from our Leadership Team will be made on Sunday afternoon, May 21, through Monday evening, May 22. These are required to be able to be eligible for consideration, and someone from the home must be present for the inspection. A determination about all requests will be made at that point. If a project is selected, the supplies and materials will need to be at the person’s home by Sunday, June 18. We will give a detailed list of the materials needed to complete any project selected.

Please fill out and return all applications through FAX to (228) 392-5685, by early Friday, May 19, if at all possible. Or you may call Deen Brashear (Senior Minister) at 228-860-1584.

***Applications may be obtained (and FAXED) at:

City Clerk’s Office in City Hall – 401 North 5th Avenue, Laurel, MS, (601) 428-6444

