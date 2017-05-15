Waynesboro police honor fallen officer on Peace Officers Memorial Day

May 15 is Peace Officers Memorial Day, and it was set to honor officers killed in the line of duty by President John F. Kennedy in 1962.



The Waynesboro Police Department paid tribute to Corporal James C. "Jamie" Walker Monday morning at a ceremony at the county courthouse.

Walker died in the line of duty in Waynesboro on Sept. 28, 2005. A commemorative plaque was given to his family, and one will hang at the police station.

"I'm just here to pay homage to Jamie,” said Kennedy Meaders, the Waynesboro assistant police chief. “I never got the opportunity to meet Jamie, but all the people that I've talked to said Jamie was a good man. He's the type of person that I would go out on patrol with. So I'm here to pay honor to him and honor to his family."



May has been set aside as police week across the U.S., most notably in Washington D.C. as it expected for an estimated 40,000 participants this week.



It is for local, state and federal peace officers who have died or been disabled in the line of duty.

