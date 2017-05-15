Petal McAlister's opens in a week

Another new restaurant is opening in the Friendly City.

McAlister’s Deli® will open the doors of its newest restaurant in Petal at 1140 Evelyn Gandy Parkway, Suite 10 on Monday, May 22 at 10:30 a.m.

McAlister’s is known for handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister’s Famous Sweet Tea™, according to a news release issued by the company.

The Petal McAlister’s is owned by franchise group Kingdom Foods, LLC that owns and operates one additional McAlister’s restaurant in Mississippi. Kingdom Foods, LLC also plans to continue opening restaurants in Mississippi in the coming years.

“We are excited to offer McAlister’s handcrafted sandwiches, family-friendly atmosphere, and genuine hospitality to Petal,” said Kingdom Foods, LLC franchisee Jason Langnes. “We look forward to opening our doors and building long-lasting relationships with the Petal community.”

McAlister’s offers a variety of fresh, made-to-order catering options including breakfast, snacks, spud bars, salads, sandwich trays, box lunches and desserts, and always comes with a side of genuine hospitality. Whether it’s for one person or one hundred, a business meeting or a family reunion, they can cater a feast to please any crowd.

The McAlister’s in Petal will serve guests every day from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. For more information, please call the restaurant at (601) 402-7103, or visit the restaurant’s page on Facebook here.

McAlister's is the latest restaurant to open in Petal. Zaxby's opened in March.

About McAlisters:

McAlister’s is recognized in the top 25 of the 2017 “Entrepreneur Franchise 500.” In 2016, McAlister’s was highlighted by Restaurant Business as the #2 Consumer Favorite Fast Casual Chain, by CNBC.com as America’s Favorite Sandwich Shop, and by QSR in “2016 Best Franchise Deals,” “The QSR 50 Sandwich Segment” and “The QSR 50,” which recognizes the 50 top limited-service restaurant brands in the U.S. FastCasual.com has recognized the brand on its “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list of 2015 and 2016. Franchise Business Review named McAlister’s one of its “Best Franchise Opportunities for 2015” in its Franchisee Satisfaction Awards, as well as a “Top Franchise” in 2014 based on franchisee satisfaction. Technomic® also recognized McAlister’s twice in its Consumers’ Choice Awards for Chain Restaurants — in 2015 as top fast casual chain for pleasant, friendly service and in 2014 as the top kid-friendly fast casual chain.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.