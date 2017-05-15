Jones County recognizes Peace Officer Memorial Day

The Jones County Board of Supervisors President declared May 15 Peace Officer Memorial Day in a ceremony Monday.

Friends and family of fallen officers came together to remember the legacies of those that have died in the line of duty.

Lt. Trea Staples of the Mississippi Highway Patrol almost lost his life last year during a standoff.

He said he doesn't consider himself a hero. Lt. Staples believes that fallen officers deserve that title.

"They gladly and proudly went out," said Lt. Staples. "They served so others could rest assured that they had someone to call on."

The nurses that helped Lt. Staples survive drove in from Corinth, Mississippi for the ceremony.

