Jones County recognizes Peace Officer Memorial Day

The Jones County Board of Supervisors President declared May 15 Peace Officer Memorial Day in a ceremony Monday.More >>
Another new restaurant is opening in the Friendly City.More >>
Laurel will be recognizing nursing homes and their contributions to the community this week. Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee visited the Care Center of Laurel on Monday to proclaim May 14-27 as National Nursing Home Week for Laurel, according to a press release from the Mayor's office.More >>
Multiple license checkpoints in Perry County Sunday night landed two people behind bars with felony drug charges.More >>
